TxDOT: Several road closures expected this week on I-35, Loop 410 on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several road closures are expected this week as part of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion Program, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The following closures are expected for bridge work:

Southbound I-35 connector ramp to southbound Loop 410 South

Southbound I-35 frontage road entrance ramp to southbound Loop 410 South

Southbound I-35 frontage road at Walzem Road

Southbound I-35 frontage road from Eisenhower Lane to Petroleum Drive (I-35 main lanes will remain open)

Southbound I-35 exit ramp south of Rittiman Road (Exit 162 to Brooke Army Medical Center and Binz Engleman Road and I-35 main lanes will remain open).

Northbound I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road

All closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 2-5, and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 6.

TxDOT said the impacted lanes are expected to remain closed for the full scheduled hours, weather permitting.

Detour information for I-35 ramps to southbound Loop 410

Drivers on southbound I-35 at the Loop 410 South interchange who want to connect to southbound Loop 410 should follow posted detour signs to the southbound I‑35 frontage road and proceed to George Beach Avenue.

Drivers on the southbound I‑35 frontage road who want to enter southbound Loop 410 should follow the same detour.

They will use the signalized turnaround at George Beach Avenue to enter the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Drivers will then connect to the southbound Loop 410 South frontage road and use the entrance ramp south of Winnco Drive to enter the southbound Loop 410 South main lanes.

Detour information for I-35 frontage road at Walzem Road

Drivers on the southbound I-35 frontage road will follow detour signs to enter the southbound I-35 main lanes north of Walzem Road and use the Eisenhauer Road exit ramp to get back to the frontage road.

As directed, drivers on Walzem Road looking to access southbound I-35 and drivers on northbound I-35 looking to U-turn at Walzem Road will either be directed to follow detour option 1 or detour option 2.

Detour Option 1:

Drivers will follow detour signs to the northbound I-35 frontage road. They will follow the northbound I-35 frontage road to Northeast Loop 410, then keep left to turn around and return to the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Drivers will enter the southbound I-35 main lanes north of Walzem Road and then access the southbound I-35 frontage road from the Eisenhauer Road exit.

Detour Option 2:

Drivers will follow detour signs on Walzem Road. They will turn north onto Interchange Parkway and follow it to Fratt Road and turn right.

Drivers will then turn right to enter the southbound I-35 frontage road and then enter the southbound I-35 main lanes north of Walzem Road. Those looking to access the southbound I-35 frontage road will use the Eisenhauer Road exit.

Detour information for I-35 frontage road from Eisenhower Lane to Petroleum Drive/I-35 exit ramp south of Rittiman Road

TxDOT said these closures are due to bridge construction work.

Travelers on the southbound I-35 frontage road will follow detour signs to take the southbound Loop 410 connector ramp, exit to the southbound Loop 410 frontage road, turn right on Binz Engleman Road to the northbound I-35 frontage road, and take the frontage road the George Beach Avenue intersection.

From the George Beach Avenue intersection, travelers can:

Turn left to continue on the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Access Brooke Army Medical Center on George Beach Avenue.

Turn right to Petroleum Drive. The frontage road between George Beach Avenue and Petroleum Drive will be configured for two-way traffic.

Law enforcement will control traffic at the George Beach Avenue intersection.

Detour information for I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road

Drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road at the Loop 410 South interchange who want to connect to the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road will follow detour signs to Binz Engleman Road.

They will use the signalized turnaround at Binz Engleman Road to enter the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road.