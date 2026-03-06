Skip to main content
Local News

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on South Side, police say

Driver remained at the scene

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with “serious to life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Thursday on Southeast Military Drive, near Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was hit while trying to cross the road with a shopping cart.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, and no charges are pending.

Additional information was not immediately available.

