Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with “serious to life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Thursday on Southeast Military Drive, near Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was hit while trying to cross the road with a shopping cart.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, and no charges are pending.

Additional information was not immediately available.

