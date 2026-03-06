Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on South Side, police say Driver remained at the scene FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with “serious to life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Thursday on Southeast Military Drive, near Roosevelt Avenue.
Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was hit while trying to cross the road with a shopping cart.
The driver remained at the scene, police said, and no charges are pending.
Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
