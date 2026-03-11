Arson investigators looking into cause of fire at East Side ICE facility, SAFD says SAFD: No injuries reported The San Antonio Fire Department said firefighters responded to a “potential trash fire” around 10 p.m. Tuesday at 542 Southeast Loop 410. (San Antonio Business Journal) SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an East Side warehouse recently acquired by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The San Antonio Fire Department said firefighters responded to the “potential trash fire” around 10 p.m. Tuesday at 542 Southeast Loop 410.
A small fire was found outside the building and was extinguished without incident, according to SAFD. No injuries were reported, and damage to the building was minor.
The facility, which spans around 640,000 square feet, was
bought for more than $66 million by the U.S. government, and ICE reportedly has plans to use it as a processing center with up to 1,500 beds.
The plans
have drawn vocal objections from both residents and local officials. Read also:
