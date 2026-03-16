Students remain at Scobee Middle School after campus loses power, Southwest ISD says The district says school staff is currently working with CPS Energy to restore electricity Scobee Middle School (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A Southwest Independent School District (SWISD) spokesperson said students are safe ”on campus” at Francis Scobee Middle School after the school lost power on Monday morning.
The district said all students are currently inside the campus’ gym and cafeteria.
The outage initially started as a “partial power interruption,” which prompted SWISD staff members to prepare moving students to a different area on campus.
However, according to a district statement sent to KSAT, the situation later escalated to a “full power outage.”
District staff said it is currently working with CPS Energy to restore the power.
Lunch will be provided to students as scheduled, according to the spokesperson.
While the district said no students have been moved to another campus, parents are allowed to pick up their child at the school’s front office.
Without electricity, the spokesperson said campus phones are also out of service.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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