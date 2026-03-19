Driver in crash that killed 12-year-old dies at hospital, SAPD says
Raul Gallegos, 20, was taken to a hospital after the crash and later died
SAN ANTONIO – One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that killed a 12-year-old boy has died, police said.
Raul Gallegos, 20, was taken to a local hospital after the crash and later died. His nephew, Jonathan Rivera, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.
Police said witnesses told officers that two vehicles, a sedan and a truck, were racing before the crash.
The sedan, occupied by Gallegos and Rivera, lost control while heading westbound on Culebra Road and collided with another vehicle.
A 66-year-old woman in the car hit was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.
The driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.
SAPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.