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Local News

Driver in crash that killed 12-year-old dies at hospital, SAPD says

Raul Gallegos, 20, was taken to a hospital after the crash and later died

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that killed a 12-year-old boy has died, police said.

Raul Gallegos, 20, was taken to a local hospital after the crash and later died. His nephew, Jonathan Rivera, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

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Officers responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.

Police said witnesses told officers that two vehicles, a sedan and a truck, were racing before the crash.

The sedan, occupied by Gallegos and Rivera, lost control while heading westbound on Culebra Road and collided with another vehicle.

A 66-year-old woman in the car hit was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

SAPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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