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15-year-old riding mini motorbike hospitalized after West Side crash, SAPD says

The sedan driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the teen, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD patrol car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy riding a mini motorbike was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Holy Cross Drive.

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Police said the teen saw a sedan approaching and attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but the driver also swerved and struck the teen.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the boy, police said.

The boy suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

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