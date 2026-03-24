Water returns to Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid after years of repair

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Water is flowing again into Lake McQueeney, marking a major milestone in the long-awaited restoration of two popular Guadalupe River lakes that have sat largely empty for years due to aging dam failures.

After about a week of refilling, residents said the visible progress is both encouraging and emotional.

“Seeing it come back very quickly in this one-week time period is very exciting,” said Jordan Lippe Walker, a nearby resident and real estate broker.

Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid were drained in 2023 and 2021, respectively, after the nearly century-old dams that created them deteriorated beyond their usable lifespan. Efforts to repair the aging structures ultimately proved too costly.

“They started to try and do some repairs to the dam, and a couple of the dams on either side of us on Lake Dunlap and Lake Placid — in the process of doing those repairs, some of the gates failed,” said Lacey Gosch, vice president of Friends of Lake McQueeney.

At that point, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) determined full repairs were not feasible.

“Repairs are not going to work,” Gosch said. “We (GBRA) understand that this has been a lake for many years, but once it fails, we’re going to lower the water. We can’t risk human capital for that.”

In response, waterfront property owners created a plan to fund new dam construction themselves through a special taxing district, a model used at other Texas lakes.

“It is only owners who have waterfront property,” Gosch said. “So we developed a plan.”

Now, after years of exposed lakebeds, dry docks, and overgrown vegetation, that investment is beginning to pay off.

The newly constructed dam at Lake McQueeney is operational, and water levels are steadily rising, though the process is being carefully managed.

“They’re filling it about 50% right now because we’re still draining water down to Lake Placid,” Gosch said. “Once they are full, then we will be able to close the gates and start filling our lake.”

Despite the progress, officials and residents caution that it will take time before the lakes are fully restored and safe for recreation. Drought conditions could also slow the timeline.

Walker estimated that it could take about three months for the lake to be fully refilled. Even after the lakes reach normal levels, the river authority is expected to take additional time to ensure safety.

“Once the lake is completely full, I know GBRA has listed about a 30-day time frame they would like to take to make sure the waterways are safe before people can actually get back on the water,” Gosch said.

For now, residents said they are simply relieved to see water returning, a sign that life on the lakes may soon resume.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority did not respond to KSAT’s request for comment.

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