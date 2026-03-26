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Local News

‘Her legacy can live on’: New scholarship honors San Antonio teen after cancer death

Family created Victoria Christine Camarillo Endowed Scholarship to help other students like her pursue higher education

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is honoring their daughter’s life and legacy by creating a scholarship in her name after she died from cancer at 18.

Victoria Camarillo, who was born with Williams syndrome, an intellectual disability, was known by family and friends for her determination, compassion and ability to inspire others.

“She’s probably done more in her 18 years than I have in my 55 years,” her father, Carlos Camarillo, said.

Despite the challenges she faced, Victoria approached life with what her family described as a “prove them wrong” mindset. She learned how to play the drums, made the National Honor Society at Clark High School, won gold at the Special Olympics, and was crowned the 2019 Fiesta Especial queen.

Her time as queen also reflected her commitment to helping others. Victoria supported an organization that uplifts children with cancer — a cause that would later become deeply personal.

“Several years later, she was diagnosed with leukemia, and that’s what she ended up passing away from,” her father said.

Victoria died in 2024, just six days after her 18th birthday.

Even after her death, her father said her impact continues to be felt.

“You’re still doing it — you’re still moving so many people, you’re still inspiring,” he said. “And I’m going to make sure that Mom and Dad keep that legacy going for you forever.”

Victoria had planned to attend Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Transition University program for students with intellectual disabilities. Since her death, her family created the Victoria Christine Camarillo Endowed Scholarship to help other students like her pursue higher education.

“The endowment was created so Victoria’s dream of attending Texas A&M University and her legacy can live on forever,” Carlos Camarillo said.

The scholarship aims to support students with disabilities, ensuring they have opportunities to continue their education and follow their own paths — just as Victoria did.

If you want to help the cause, click here.

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