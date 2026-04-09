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Local News

Síclovía on Broadway Street rescheduled to May due to weather

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Downtown streets filled with bike riders, dog walkers for 20th Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – An annual outdoor event where community members can exercise through the streets of downtown San Antonio has been pushed back to next month.

Síclovía on Broadway Street launched in 2011 as a free annual event led by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio and takes over many streets.

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The event was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 12, but it has now been rescheduled to May 3.

>> Rain chances begin today, continue into weekend

“Due to anticipated severe weather conditions, and with the safety of our community, partners, and attendees as our top priority, the event has been rescheduled,” the YMCA of Greater San Antonio said in a news release.

The event stretches for about two miles from Mulberry Avenue, by Brackenridge Park, and heads south to McCullough Avenue. It includes pop-up fitness classes, food, music and activities for families.

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