Broadway goes car-free this weekend for annual Siclovia event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians will once again be able to walk, bike, skate and play in the middle of Broadway this weekend as Siclovia returns to the city.

The free annual event is returning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12.

The event stretches for about 2 miles from Mulberry Avenue, by Brackenridge Park, heading south to downtown at McCullough Avenue, and includes pop-up fitness classes, food, music and activities for families.

Siclovia is organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. Streets will temporarily close to vehicle traffic, creating a car-free space for people to explore the route by foot, bike, skateboard, stroller or scooter.

Siclovia launched in San Antonio in 2011 and was inspired by a similar event in Colombia, where streets are shut down so people can exercise and spend time outside. Since then, more than 1.1 million people have participated locally.

Organizers say the event is meant to encourage people to get active, connect with neighbors and support businesses along the route. Attendees can expect live music, food, exercise classes, youth activities and family-friendly attractions.

This year’s event is also part of the YMCA’s 150th anniversary celebration. Organizers say nearly 60% of attendees surveyed said physical activity was their main reason for coming, while 47% said they would otherwise stay indoors if not for Siclovia.

Siclovia is free and open to the public. No registration is required. More information, including the route map, parking and safety tips, is available on the YMCA’s website.

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