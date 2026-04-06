Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman convicted in headstone scam sentenced to 6 years in prison
West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps
Man fires weapon while being detained by BCSO in domestic violence call, sheriff says
Artemis II kicks off trip around the moon after surpassing Apollo 13’s distance record
‘Door Kick Challenge’ causing damage, concern in Seguin neighborhood
San Antonio Book Festival to return with over 100 authors on Saturday
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with capital murder of 19-year-old man
Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump's deadline approaches
3-year-old immigrant suffered alleged sexual abuse during months in federal custody, family says

Local News

Albino Bluebonnets: Rare wildflower appears at a Texas state park

Park rangers find beloved wildflower with rare coloration in Burnet County

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

White bluebonnets at Inks Lake State Park (Copyright 2026 by Inks Lake State Park - All rights reserved.)

BURNET COUNTY, Texas – Two state park rangers stumbled upon a rare wildflower on April 4 in Burnet County.

Inks Lake State Park Rangers Sam and Caleb discovered a group of “albino bluebonnets” outside park headquarters.

Recommended Videos

The beloved bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis) is one of the iconic signs of spring in Texas, but the Park Rangers in Burnet found a group of rare, pale white bluebonnets.

“The uncommon white depiction was caused by “a rare recessive gene that must be carried by both parent plants,” Inks Lake State Park said on Facebook.

The state flower blooms across the Hill Country and usually turns open green fields of grass with deep blue coloration.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...