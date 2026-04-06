Albino Bluebonnets: Rare wildflower appears at a Texas state park

BURNET COUNTY, Texas – Two state park rangers stumbled upon a rare wildflower on April 4 in Burnet County.

Inks Lake State Park Rangers Sam and Caleb discovered a group of “albino bluebonnets” outside park headquarters.

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The beloved bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis) is one of the iconic signs of spring in Texas, but the Park Rangers in Burnet found a group of rare, pale white bluebonnets.

“The uncommon white depiction was caused by “a rare recessive gene that must be carried by both parent plants,” Inks Lake State Park said on Facebook.

The state flower blooms across the Hill Country and usually turns open green fields of grass with deep blue coloration.

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