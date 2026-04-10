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Bexar County warns of scammers posing as county officials who charge assistance program fees

Anyone who receives scam calls should report them to law enforcement, county says

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Scam Alert WPLG

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County officials are warning residents about a recent scam that cost a couple $160.

According to a statement, a Bexar County couple said an alleged county employee contacted them and offered to fill out an assistance application in exchange for the money.

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In addition to not filling out applications for residents, a county spokesperson clarified on Thursday that county employees do not fill out paperwork in exchange for money. County officials are calling this a scam.

Anyone residents who receive a call similar to the couple is asked to let law enforcement know.

For more information on Bexar County assistance programs, click here.

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