Bexar County warns of scammers posing as county officials who charge assistance program fees

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County officials are warning residents about a recent scam that cost a couple $160.

According to a statement, a Bexar County couple said an alleged county employee contacted them and offered to fill out an assistance application in exchange for the money.

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In addition to not filling out applications for residents, a county spokesperson clarified on Thursday that county employees do not fill out paperwork in exchange for money. County officials are calling this a scam.

Anyone residents who receive a call similar to the couple is asked to let law enforcement know.

For more information on Bexar County assistance programs, click here.