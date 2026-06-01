‘I know quite a lot’: Knicks’ Jeremy Sochan touts knowledge of Spurs in interview ahead of NBA Finals

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK CITY – Despite his bench role, Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan said he intends to share information about his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, to help New York win the NBA Finals.

>> NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12

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The comments came in an interview with the New York Post, where he reflected on his 3.5 years with the Spurs, before he was waived by San Antonio in February and picked up by the Knicks two days later.

“Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have,” Sochan told The New York Post. “And I think I know quite a lot. I’m watching their games now, I’m seeing the old plays we [ran], when they go up to certain people and at what times, it’s pretty obvious to see. It’s gonna be interesting.”

Sochan, 23, was the first top-10 pick in the post-Tim Duncan era and played alongside Western Conference Finals MVP Victor Wembanyama after he was selected by the Spurs No. 1 overall in the following draft class.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen, and he works on it all the time, but he gets tired,” Sochan said. “It’s natural, being that tall, he gets tired.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1), the NBA's first round draft pick, and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) pose for photos during an NBA basketball media day in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“With the team we have, I think it’s important to give him different looks and, not beat him up, but be very physical with him and make him run,” Sochan continued. “And he’s gonna get tired and he’s gonna have to take some plays off, in my opinion.”

Sochan told the New York Post that his friendship with Wembanyama is strong, and that he helped Wembanyama transition from France to the United States.

“That’s my brother,” Sochan said. “Me and him, I came into the league and then he got drafted, we just had a connection from the start, a natural one. On the court, off the court. He’s a guy that loves to do a lot of different things. He’s curious, he wants to grow, wants to learn and is pretty competitive with everything.”

“It’s fun to be around him. We’d always do game night with his people and my people and just compete in different sorts of games,” Sochan said. “He’s a real one.”

>> Where to buy tickets for the 2026 NBA Finals in San Antonio

Because Sochan spent the 2025-26 season split between the two teams in the NBA Finals, he could be offered a ring no matter which team wins.

While the NBA does not have a rule regarding rings for former players, it is a common practice for many teams to offer them one.

Torrey Craig was traded to the Phoenix Suns midseason from the Milwaukee Bucks, and eventually met his former team in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Bucks won the championship and offered Craig a ring, but he declined, Craig said in a 2022 interview.

Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Frost Bank Center. Watch the game live on KSAT 12, your home for the NBA Finals.

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