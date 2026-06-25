New World Screwworm detected in cow in northwest Medina County

A New World screwworm larvae sits at rest in this undated photo

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The New World Screwworm was detected Tuesday in a cow in northwest Medina County, according to County Judge Keith Lutz.

Due to the detection of the New World Screwworm in Medina County, Lutz said portions of Bandera, Medina and Uvalde counties are designated as “Infested Zone 09.”

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To prioritize the health of animals and reduce the spread of the parasitic fly, the Texas Animal Health Commission said a quarantine is now imposed on Infested Zone 09.

The following animal movement restrictions are now imposed:

Warm-blooded animals located in Infested Zone 09 cannot be moved outside the zone without authorization from the commission

To move animals outside of the zone, the animal must be inspected and treated as required by the commission and issued a permit or certificate for movement by a commission representative

Any parts of an animal capable of serving as a host for the parasitic fly must be inspected and receive treatment deemed necessary by a commission representative before its removal from the zone

Unauthorized movement is prohibited and subject to administrative penalties and/or criminal prosecution

According to the Texas Animal Health Commission, the order will remain in effect until the quarantine is lifted.

In Texas, there are currently 17 active cases of the New World Screwworm, the commission says.

Bandera County Commissioners are expected to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider declaring a local state of disaster.