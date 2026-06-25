Rabid fox bites 2 people in Atascosa County, animal control officials say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two people are currently receiving treatment after they were bitten by a rabid fox late last week, according to the Atascosa County Animal Control Department.

The two were bitten from the fox on June 19 in the 6300 block of State Highway 97, which is located in the Pleasanton area of Atascosa County.

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Four days after the incident, the Atascosa County Animal Control Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the fox is rabid.

The two people bitten are receiving post-exposure prophylaxis as a precautionary measure, the department said.

“The Animal Control Department is actively monitoring this situation and working the quarantine area to ensure the safety of our community,” department officials said in a statement.

Animal Control officials are asking county residents to be vigilant about their contact with wildlife. They are also urged to call 911/Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office in an emergency or contact Atascosa County Animal Control in a non-emergency.

The department encourages residents to take the following precautions:

Do not approach, feed, or handle stray animals — even if they appear friendly or sick

Animal who appear tame, disoriented, aggressive or active during daytime hours may be rabid

Do not attempt to capture or care for sick or injured wildlife; contact Animal Control officials

Keep pets indoors or supervised when outside

Maintain rabies vaccinations for pets

Report animal bites immediately

Regardless of vaccination status, the animal control department said humans are typically quarantined for a 10-day period.

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