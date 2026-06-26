‘It’s brought us closer together’: Neighbors see new chapter as Preston Hollow homes come down

SAN ANTONIO – The homes that became the center of the Preston Hollow explosion investigation are now coming down. This marks a major turning point for homeowners and neighbors who have lived with the aftermath for months.

Demolition crews began tearing down the damaged properties Thursday afternoon along Preston Hollow, near Thousand Oaks Drive.

For people who live on the street, the demolition represents more than just the removal of damaged structures. It marks a step forward after a day that changed their neighborhood.

“It’s a disruption in our peaceful neighborhood, neighbor John Young said. ”For 33 years, we haven’t seen anything happen in our neighborhood.”

Young lives near the homes that were damaged.

“The last two months, you come outside every morning, and you see the remains of what happened and it just makes you think,” Young said.

The April explosions injured five people and prompted a federal investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB completed its preliminary investigation in May and is expected to release a final report within 12-24 months.

While crews were demolishing the homes, Young told Scott that he was standing outside with neighbors when the explosions happened.

“When the second house exploded, I was standing outside talking with the remaining fire truck that was here,” Young said.

Young’s wife was in their home during the explosion and said she felt the impact as if it happened to their home directly.

What remained on Thursday were piles of crumbled brick, burnt wood, favorite T-shirts, laundry baskets, furniture and other items that lay where the families once lived.

Neighbors said while the physical damage is being cleared, the memory of what happened remains.

“I think our neighborhood has come together since the incident. It’s brought us closer together,” Young said.

KSAT reached out to the City of San Antonio Development Services, who is working with the homeowners and their attorneys on the demolition.

The damaged homes are expected to be completely demolished from the property by next week.

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