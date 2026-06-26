San Antonio man killed in single-rollover crash in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 51-year-old San Antonio man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning, according to Seguin police officers.

Authorities said officers were dispatched on a vehicle collision call just before 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Interstate 10 eastbound.

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Upon arrival, officers found an overturned gray Ford SUV. The driver, who was later identified as Alejandro Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Seguin police spokesperson said.

In its preliminary report, Seguin police said Hernandez was traveling eastbound before he lost control of the vehicle.

The cause of crash remains under investigation, according to Seguin police.

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