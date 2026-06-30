Northeast Side neighbors worry about return of gun violence after 2 children shot while sleeping

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting that left two children wounded in their Northeast Side home Tuesday is raising concern among people in the neighborhood.

Some neighbors say they are worried it could be a sign that an old problem with gun violence is making a new return to the area.

The San Antonio Police Department said around 4 a.m., someone fired shots into a fence behind the girls’ home on Comanche Sunrise, not far from Binz Engleman Road.

Some of the bullets entered a bedroom where the two children, ages 6 and 10, were sleeping.

Police said one child was hit in the leg while the other suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach.

At last check, SAPD said both were being treated at a local hospital and were expected to survive.

“It’s a scary thought for all of us in this neighborhood, you know? You could be sleeping, and bullets just come, you know, shooting in your house,” said Saw James, who lives down the street.

James said he noticed all the flashing lights from the police cars but didn’t know, at first, what to make of it.

Later, he learned details of the shooting.

The neighborhood, which for years bore the nickname ‘Gunrise," due to a history of gun violence, had been quiet lately, James said.

“Since I moved here, I haven’t really seen or heard of anything like that,” he said. “It’s always been peaceful. All of our neighbors are respectful of one another.”

While the idea of a shooting there was new to James, others who have lived in the area longer told KSAT 12 News that type of trouble is part of their neighborhood’s history.

They agreed, though, that it seemed the area had turned over a new leaf and that sort of violence was in the past.

“I hope to God it is,” James said, keeping the faith about a peaceful future.

SAPD detained one person at the scene for questioning in this case.

However, as of early Tuesday afternoon, they said they had not made any arrests.

Related coverage on KSAT: