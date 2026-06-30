San Antonio woman arrested in connection with 2024 Indianapolis murder, US Marshals say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman, who was wanted in another state for an alleged 2024 murder, was arrested last week on the Northwest Side, a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals said in an email to KSAT.

Shakayla Johnson, 22, was taken back to Marion County, where the alleged crime was committed, and faces a murder charge, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Indianapolis police responded to a report of someone shot on Nov. 17, 2024, and found 20-year-old Tyshaun Williams dead with gunshot wounds, the police department said through a social media post.

A witness helped identify Johnson, and police identified her as a suspect in the crime. Indianapolis police said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with Johnson and eventually released her.

Nearly two years after William’s death, detectives in Indianapolis discovered more evidence and issued a warrant on June 11, 2026, for Johnson’s arrest, Indianapolis police said.

After William’s late 2024 death, Johnson had relocated to the Northwest Side of San Antonio, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said. It is unclear how long Johnson has lived in San Antonio.

Johnson was located by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force last Wednesday near La Cantera Parkway and was arrested, U.S. Marshals said.

Johnson was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center that same evening, jail records indicate. She was transferred to the Marion County Jail last Friday, where she remains behind bars.

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