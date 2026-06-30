How to stay safe on the water as July 4 weekend nears

BOERNE, Texas – Nearly as much as barbecue and fireworks, Texans love taking the water to celebrate the July 4 holiday weekend.

But the drowning death of Jaylen Robinson, 13, at Boerne City Lake this weekend has served as a grim reminder of the importance of water safety, especially on the state’s various lakes, rivers and miles of coastline. Like Boerne City Lake, many of those natural bodies of water might not have lifeguards either.

KSAT spoke with Dr. Dan Murray, a divemaster instructor and the owner of Dive Masters of San Antonio, about staying safe with friends and family.

Strengthening your skills

Prevention is the best cure, and in this case, that means being a strong swimmer.

If you’re not, Murray suggests taking lessons to learn. The City of San Antonio, for example, has free group swim lessons for all ages.

“At least a stroke, a nice, easy breaststroke that you can save your own life, regardless of the kind of the water that you’re in, that would be recommended as well,” Murray said.

Swim together

Accidents can happen to anyone, and even strong swimmers should swim with others.

Have flotation devices on hand if someone is struggling, and Murray said “there should be somebody that is watching from shore, particularly if you’re under the age of 18.”

Avoid boat traffic

If there are designated swimming areas, stick to those. Avoid swimming too far out, where you could be in the way of boats.

Rescue attempts

The adage for water rescue is often learned as “reach, throw, row, go,” though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses a slightly different mantra of techniques to work your way through.

REACH with a paddle or stick to bring someone in, but make sure you don’t get pulled in, too.

THROW a flotation device or something else that floats, preferably attached to a line, that you can use to pull them in.

ROW out in a boat to help them or wave down a boat on the water.

DON’T GO into the water to rescue them yourself unless you’re trained, like a lifeguard, and a strong swimmer. This is a last resort for a rescue, since drowning people can panic and grab onto their rescuers, pulling them down, too.

CALL FOR HELP on 911 or to others in the area.

Murray acknowledged the danger of trying to rescue someone yourself.

“If you have to enter the water to go and rescue them and you have the skills to do it, then you should,” he said. “But if you’re not sure of your own skills, you might just create two people who are having a problem rather than just one.”

Caution in murky water

Unlike your local pool, natural bodies of water can be murky and hide any rocks, branches or other obstructions until you’ve landed on them, or any drop-offs until you’re well over your head.

So, enter the water feet first, and be cautious as you make your way out, especially if you’re not a strong swimmer.

Tubes ≠ life jackets

Tubes and other floating toys can give you a false sense of security if you’re not a strong swimmer.

They might keep you afloat, but only so long as you’re on them and they don’t pop. They are not substitutes for a proper life jacket.

“If you’re going into water where you don’t feel like you have the ability — like you might fall into water that is over your head — you should probably be wearing a life jacket, right, a personal flotation device that isn’t going to come off, or you can’t lose contact with just by slipping away from it,” Murray said.

Amy Niles, the river and watershed manager for the City of New Braunfels, said they recommend all tubers wear life jackets.

Alcohol and drugs

Alcohol and drugs don’t mix well with water activities, and Murray warned swimmers against them.

“If they do, then make sure that you’ve got somebody on shore that is not enjoying any of those so that you have somebody who can do the rescue if it were necessary,” he said.

Ocean safety

With its waves, tides and currents, the Texas coast offers additional dangers for swimmers, so be especially cautious when swimming at the beach.

Murray said swimmers may look for the calm areas without waves, thinking it will be safer, but that’s where he says a riptide or rip current may pull you far out into the open water, away from the shore.

If you find you’re stuck in one, he said to swim parallel to the shore, in the direction you came from, to escape it. Don’t try to keep swimming across it, since you don’t know how wide it is, and don’t try to fight it and swim directly to shore.

Additional tips

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has additional tips on its website.

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