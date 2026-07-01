Man hospitalized after being shot on Interstate 35 access road, SAPD says Officers responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday The suspected shooter fled on foot, officers said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while walking along Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of I-35 northbound, which is located near Randolph Boulevard.
The man and a woman were walking on the access road and stumbled upon a disturbance, SAPD said.
At some point, gunshots were fired, and police said the man was struck in his leg.
The man and the woman then ran away to call for help. The suspected shooter fled on foot, officers said.
The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment, SAPD said.
Further information was not readily available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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