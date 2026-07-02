H-E-B resumes curbside, home delivery orders after self-imposed pause, spokesperson says
According to a company spokesperson, time slots are back open and available
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has resumed online curbside and home delivery orders after a self-imposed pause impacted customers across Texas, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
Time slots are back open and are available, according to the spokesperson.
While the company confirmed that the pause was not related to a software crash or security breach, H-E-B did not disclose the cause for temporarily suspending those services.
During the pause, an H-E-B spokesperson said the company “communicated with impacted customers” earlier Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.