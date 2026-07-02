H-E-B resumes curbside, home delivery orders after self-imposed pause, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has resumed online curbside and home delivery orders after a self-imposed pause impacted customers across Texas, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

Time slots are back open and are available, according to the spokesperson.

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While the company confirmed that the pause was not related to a software crash or security breach, H-E-B did not disclose the cause for temporarily suspending those services.

During the pause, an H-E-B spokesperson said the company “communicated with impacted customers” earlier Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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