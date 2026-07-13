'I could just strangle you right now': Erik Cantu accused of threatening woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a terroristic threat allegation made against Erik Cantu.

According to an SAPD incident report obtained by KSAT, a police officer was dispatched on a July 1 “threats” call to The Park at Sutton Oaks Apartments in the 1000 block of Locke Street.

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Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a 20-year-old woman, who said she had been in a dating relationship with Cantu, 21, for a “couple of months,” the report states. She called police because he allegedly made “comments that were concerning” to her.

‘Wherever the f--- I wanna go’

The woman said Cantu arrived at the complex approximately one hour before she called police. The two were set to pick up food from a nearby Wendy’s, according to the report.

On their way to the restaurant, police said Cantu and the woman entered into a “verbal altercation” after he admitted that “he was sleeping with other women when he met her.”

When she received her food, authorities said the woman threw the bag of food at Cantu “out of anger.” According to the woman, Cantu then told her, “I could just strangle you right now, but I’m tryna (trying to) be a changed man.”

When Cantu, who was driving, got onto a highway, the woman told SAPD she asked him where he was taking her.

“Wherever the f--- I wanna go,” Cantu told the woman, according to the report.

Talk of weapons

During her interview with police, the woman told the officer that Cantu “pulled out a pocketknife and opened it” in front of her.

While she said Cantu didn’t “display the knife in a threatening manner,” the woman admitted to the officer that the presence of the knife “caused her concern,” SAPD said. She also alleged Cantu may have mentioned “something” about a firearm during the car ride, but she said she “never” saw one.

The 20-year-old woman told Cantu she wanted to “get out of the vehicle.” In response, police said Cantu suggested the woman jump out of the vehicle “while it was moving” or he would “push her out” himself.

After an unspecified amount of time, Cantu pulled into a gas station. At the gas station, according to the report, Cantu told the woman to get out of the vehicle before “I kick your a--.” Cantu left the woman at the location.

The woman, who feared Cantu would return to the gas station, told the officer that she called an Uber to take her home.

At this time, Cantu has not been arrested or charged in connection with this case.

Cantu’s recent probation sentencing

Cantu was sentenced June 8 to two years of deferred adjudication on a 2025 burglary of a habitation charge when he was accused of breaking into the home of his child’s mother. Cantu was indicted on the charge one week before he was sentenced.

At the time, the June 8 sentencing meant he would not serve any additional time behind bars.

While SAPD said its investigation into the case is ongoing, one of Cantu’s probation orders handed down at his June 8 sentencing was that he was not allowed to drive for two years.

The allegation’s connection to James Brennand

James Brennand, the ex-SAPD officer accused of shooting Cantu in 2022, returned to a Bexar County courtroom Monday morning.

Bexar County prosecutor Neil Cordero asked Judge Joel Perez in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court to delay Brennand’s trial, which was previously set for July 20, due to the new investigation into Cantu.

According to Cordero, the terroristic threat accusation is “still in the investigation phase” and the charge has not been filed with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

“We believe the Court should continue (delay) this case because, at this time, the State of Texas would be greatly disadvantaged in proceeding to trial with this investigation pending over our named complainant,” Cordero told Perez.

Perez denied the state’s request.

Approximately 75 minutes after Monday’s hearing ended, Bexar County court records showed that the aggravated assault by a public servant charge against Brennand was dismissed due to “further investigation.”

After the dismissal, KSAT reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment on Monday’s development.

“The purpose of the motion was to allow us time to properly investigate and assess the implications of this new development and its potential impact on the current case against James Brennand,” a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told KSAT in a statement. “As a result of the judge’s ruling in denying the motion, we decided to dismiss the case due to the pending investigation of Mr. Cantu’s latest allegations.”

While the DA’s office declined additional details on Brennand’s dismissal, the spokesperson said the case can be refiled at a later date after the “completion” of the Cantu “investigation.”

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