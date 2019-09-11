Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Highland Park neighborhood

Visiting Highland Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a classic cafe to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highland Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Broken Egg Cafe

Photo: evelyn g./Yelp

Topping the list is cafe and breakfast and brunch spot The Broken Egg Cafe. Located at 2405 S. Hackberry, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.

The Broken Egg Cafe offers classic breakfast plates, like steak and eggs, chicken fried steak, French toast, waffles, pancakes and omelets, as well as sandwiches, burgers and snacks.

2. Olivia's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: gina p./Yelp

Mexican spot Olivia's Mexican Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 801 Vanderbilt St., four stars out of 14 reviews.

Score some tacos, enchiladas, chips and salsa, a burrito or one of many classic Mexican fare entrees. Check out some menudo for breakfast, as this spot offers fare throughout the day.

3. El Folklor Bakery

Photo: brandi p./Yelp

Check out El Folklor Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and specialty food spot, which offers doughnuts and more, at 2604 S. Hackberry St.

This spot offers sugary goods such as cookies, doughnuts, loaves of bread, fritters, cupcakes and more. Stop by in the morning or early afternoon to get your sugar rush.

