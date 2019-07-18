San Antonio nun arrested in D.C. while protesting detention of immigrant children

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio nun was arrested Thursday in the U.S. Capitol where she was protesting the detention of migrant children by the federal government.

Sister Jean Durel, a representative of The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, took part in the protest with more than 200 other people, according to a news release from Faith in Public Life, a religious organization.

The protesters entered the Capitol and lied down on the floor with photos of children who have died while in U.S. custody.

Courtesy of Faith in Public Life

Durel was charged with crowding and obstructing, a misdemeanor charge.

While Durel went to Washington, D.C., to protest, other sisters of the charity planned to host a local demonstration at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapel of the Incarnate Word.

