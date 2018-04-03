VIDEO: SA councilman hilariously drops carrot cake made by his mom

SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña went from hero to zero in just a matter of seconds.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio councilman shared a hilarious video on his social media pages that shows the disappointing moment when he dropped a homemade carrot cake near the front steps of his home.

“So my mom makes this amazing carrot cake … and I’m set to walk into the office a hero. Then this (happens). ¡Que Lastima!” Saldaña said in his Facebook post.

In the video, Saldaña is seen walking out of his home holding the handle of a container when the carrot cake falls out icing first.

So my mom makes this amazing carrot cake...and I’m set to walk into the office a hero 🏆 Then this👇🏽 ¡Que Lastima! 😫 pic.twitter.com/AJaHHbr76p — Rey A. Saldaña (@rey4sa) April 3, 2018

“Tragedy … What a tragedy,” Saldaña is heard saying in the video.

Saldaña then flips the cake back onto the platter and based on comments, we now know his evil plan.

A Facebook follower told Saldaña in the comments section, “I see you deep in thought … 'it’s still good…right?'”

He responded, “I wonder if anyone would notice?”

While many were telling Saldaña that the 10-second rule applies in the disaster, Saldaña said the cake was “supposed to be a surprise too (and) I was on top of the world until the splat.”

We feel your pain, councilman. We feel your pain.

To watch Saldaña’s video, click on the link below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.