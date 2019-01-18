San Antonio makes National Geographic Traveler 2018 Best of the World list

SAN ANTONIO - National Geographic Traveler has named San Antonio as one of the must-see destinations around the world for 2018.

San Antonio, which already draws more than 34 million visitors a year, will be celebrating its milestone 300th birthday in 2018.

“As San Antonio prepares to celebrate its Tricentennial in 2018, this incredible honor arrives at a special place in our timeline as one of the most authentic, culturally celebrated destinations in the world,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

“This National Geographic designation puts the international spotlight on a World Heritage community that contains a rich diversity of attractions, from arts to history to culinary to family fun, all complemented by the warmth and hospitality of its residents,” Matej continued.

Already home to the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas, San Antonio has also been named a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO for its mix of culinary cultures.

Additionally, San Antonio will celebrate its 300th birthday party in 2018. The tricentennial celebration will be a year-long celebration of Alamo City culture, history, food, family and fun.

The full list of 2018 Best of the World destinations follows:

Albania Cleveland, Ohio, USA Dublin, Ireland Friesland, Netherlands Harar, Ethiopia Jordan Trail, Jordan Jujuy Province, Argentina Labrador, Canada Madagascar Malmo, Sweden Oahu, Hawaii, USA Oaxaca, Mexico Phnom Penh, Cambodia Ruaha National Park, Tanzania San Antonio, Texas, USA Santiago, Chile Seoraksan National Park, South Korea Sydney, Australia Tbilisi, Georgia Tetouan, Morocco Vienna, Austria

National Geographic Traveler has the largest audience of any travel magazine, with more than 9.6 million readers, according to a press release.

