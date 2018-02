SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s bike-sharing program will now be known as Swell Cycle.

Southwest General Hospital will be the official sponsor for the citywide program for the next three years.

The hospital and SA Bike Share announced the partnership Tuesday. Starting in April, it will no longer be known as B-Cycle.

The current cards and fobs will still work, as well as the app. All of the 542 bikes and 63 stations will be rebranded.

