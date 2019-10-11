Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's El Chaparral Fertile Valley neighborhood

Spending time in El Chaparral Fertile Valley? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian fusion spot to a Mexican cantina.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in El Chaparral Fertile Valley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pho La

Photo: aaron r./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese spot Pho La. Located at 13777 Nacogdoches Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp.

The casual Asian fusion spot serves authentic regional fare, such as pad thai, fried rice, grilled meat/vegetable platters, rice vermicelli, phở soups and several kinds of noodle dishes.

2. Taqueria Los Arcos

Photo: rosemary p./Yelp

Casual Mexican spot Taqueria Los Arcos is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13777 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 103, 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews. H

ere you'll find authentic Mexican dishes on the menu, including sopes, gorditas, tortas, tacos, enchiladas and more. There are lunch specials on weekdays, and barbacoa tacos and menudo are served on weekends.

3. Raspados Xtra

Photo: Sidnee p./Yelp

Lastly, check out Raspados Xtra, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score Mexican street foods and treats at 13523 Nacogdoches Road.

Menu highlights include elote (Mexican street corn), bionicos (fruit salad desserts), raspados (flavored shaved ice), churros and milkshakes. Hamburgers, tostadas and ice cream cones are also available.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.