Longtime Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo dies at 83

Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo has died. He passed away Thursday morning, according to his family.

Elizondo served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years.

Elizondo has deep roots in San Antonio. The Marine Corps veteran graduated from St. Mary's University in 1957. He was a teacher and band director for Edgewood Independent School District before beginning a career in politics.

He served two years in the Texas House of Representatives and then was elected as a Bexar County commissioner for Precinct 2.

"Paul was my dearest friend. Over 17 years, we forged a strong partnership on the commissioners court. His life’s work will leave a lasting impact on our community. I will miss him terribly," said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The family issued the following statement Thursday:

This morning, Commissioner Paul Elizondo passed away at his home. His passing was unexpected. The 83-year old San Antonio native had just celebrated the Christmas holiday with his family. Details of his funeral services will be forthcoming. During this difficult time, the Elizondo family is asking for privacy and prayers.

Elizondo is survived by his wife, Irene Elizondo, three adult sons, and three granddaughters.

