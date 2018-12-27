Condolences pour in after sudden death of County Commissioner Paul Elizondo

Condolences are pouring in for longtime county commissioner Paul Elizondo, who passed away suddenly Thursday morning.

Elizondo served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years.

Paul was my dearest friend. Over 17 years, we forged a strong partnership on the commissioners court. His life’s work will leave a lasting impact on our community. I will miss him terribly. - Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

"For over a generation, Paul Elizondo was an icon of the West Side and a force in Bexar County government and politics. His influence will be felt for decades to come. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time." - Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Commissioner Elizondo’s passing is saddening to hear. He has been a friend and a mentor to many. His institutional wealth of knowledge of the county will be sorely missed, along with his antidote of humor and wittiness, that I will miss the most. - Commissioner Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez

A life lived in the service of others is a life well lived. Nobody personified that more than Commissioner Paul Elizondo. His career in the military, as an educator, and as an elected official spanned decades and placed service to his community before all else. - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Commissioner Paul Elizondo was a champion for our veterans, his constituents, and Bexar County. He was also a mentor and friend, and I will miss him very much. - Commissioner Kevin Wolff

I want to ask everyone to please say a prayer for Commissioner Elizondo’s, family, friends, staff and community. As the dean of Commissioners Court his passing is a huge loss with over 60 years of public service from the time he was a Marine to today. His institutional knowledge is legendary and will be missed. I am comforted to know our last conversation was jovial as he told me about his days in the Texas Legislature. My sincerest condolences to the family and to his constituents who he so proudly served. - Commissioner Tommy Calvert

On behalf of our 1,400 members and the leadership of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo, Precinct 2. We at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, while at a loss for words, are proud of Commissioner Elizondo’s legacy of service, not just in Precinct 2, but in Bexar County and beyond as a leader and champion for education, healthcare, environment and natural resources, veterans, and business growth and retention. He was a fighter for what he believed in, such as equity in service and providing the opportunities for community betterment. Semper Fi, Commissioner. We salute you. - San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Statement

