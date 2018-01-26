Love animals? San Antonio Zoo is hiring for upcoming peak season

SAN ANTONIO - If you love animals you’re going to love this — the San Antonio Zoo is having three hiring open houses in February ahead of its peak season.

Four open positions have a minimum age requirement of 16; another three require potential candidates to be 18 years old.

Positions include:

Merchandise clerks (16 or older)

Culinary clerks (16 or older)

Catering clerks (18 or older)

Line cooks (18 or older)

Ticket clerks (16 or older)

Zoo quality workers (16 or older)

Rides Operators (18 or older, driver’s license required)

There will be three hiring open houses at the zoo next month:

Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Join the San Antonio Zoo Herd and help continue the zoo’s mission of animal care, conservation and education.

Herd hopefuls can pre-apply online here.

