Loved ones seek answers in shooting death of 20-year-old mother of 4

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused in the shooting death a 20-year-old mother, whose body was found earlier this week on a busy stretch of road on the Southeast Side.

“She didn’t deserve this. She was 20 years old. She was a baby,” said Maria Rodriguez, Brianna De La Cruz’s sister-in-law.

De La Cruz is described by loved ones as a fun, loving mother of four children.

“She was good to be around. She always looked out for the ones she loved,” Rodriguez said.

De La Cruz also used to go by the name Mariah.

“She knew a lot of people. A lot of people knew her,” Rodriguez said.

De La Cruz's loved ones said it’s the people she associated with who they believe are responsible for her death.

Her body was found by a driver on a busy roadway Thursday morning. Police determined she had been shot multiple times. Police said they found several shell casing along Foster Road.

A memorial is now in the place where De La Cruz’s body was found.

Rodriguez said she’s heartbroken.

“She was my best friend. We matched everything overtime. We would go out. She was my best friend,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the morning her sister-in-law was found, she knew exactly who her sister was with and where she was. She said she’s working with investigators.

“Mariah or Brianna was giving signs or feelings or something, but she wanted to be found,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is asking anyone with information on the case to call police.

“I wished she would have just stayed home with my brother,” Rodriguez said.

