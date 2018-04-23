Viva Tacoland responds after bartender accused of sexually assaulting 2 customers

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio bartender is accused of sexually assaulting two women in their hotel room after he served them drinks at Viva Tacoland where he worked, San Antonio police said.

Dillonger Hackett was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at his home Monday. He is charged with sexual assault.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a San Antonio police spokeswoman said that on March 24, two women went to the restaurant at 103 Grayson St., where they were approached by Hackett.

The women told investigators Hackett was very friendly and served them drinks. They said he also bought them a round of shots. At one point, one of the women left to go to the bathroom and returned to see Hackett standing at her and the other woman's table -- the women told police they didn't remember anything after that.

The affidavit said the women believed Hackett "put something into their drinks" because he was the one who served them.

The women ended up at their hotel room at Hotel Emma, a short distance from Viva Tacoland, where they said they were sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit.

One of the women told investigators she had partial memories of Hackett showering in their hotel room and Hackett sexually assaulting her. The other woman said she could not remember what happened, but told investigators that she felt as if she had been sexually assaulted. Neither remembered how Hackett left the room because they had passed out, according to an affidavit.

The next morning, the women discussed what they saw and what they remembered and decided to go to a hospital in the Medical Center, where they made a police report.

The women told police Hackett messaged them on Instagram to retrieve a watch he said he left in the hotel room.

Viva Tacoland did not have surveillance footage from that night, but a manager told investigators Hackett was working the night of the alleged attack, the affidavit states.

Hotel Emma provided investigators with surveillance footage showing Hackett entering the hotel with the two women and then leaving later in the evening, according to the affidavit.

Court documents describe the women as appearing "slightly intoxicated," but able to walk with little assistance in surveillance video from Hotel Emma. Cameras also captured Hackett leaving the victims' room and zipping up his pants in the elevator.

Ramos said it's not known if Hackett spiked the drinks, but evidence was sent to a lab for confirmation.

Hackett is charged with sexual assault, but the charge will be upgraded to aggravated sexual assault if lab results confirm that that drinks were spiked.

Ramos urged women to be mindful when they are at establishments that serve alcoholic drinks.

"Be careful. Be aware of your surroundings. Don't leave your drinks alone. Always be at the counter when you buy your drinks and don't let anybody bring the drink to you," she said. "He was an extremely nice individual who took advantage of the situation."

Hackett has been arrested in the past for narcotics and alcohol-related offenses, Ramos said.

Andrew Stockstill, a manager at Viva Tacoland, said he has been cooperative with authorities in their investigation.

We just became aware of the charges and intend to fully work with authorities in anyway they see fit as we are seeking more details at this time," Stockstill said via phone Monday afternoon. "This is something we absolutely do not condone and we are shocked to hear about it.

Stockstill said he could not comment on Hackett's employment status.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.