Man accused of forcing driver to stop, stabbing him along Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A driver of a truck is accused of stabbing a man along Loop 410 after forcing him to stop his vehicle.

Jason Martinez, 35, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Oct. 3 stabbing.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez used his truck to force the victim's vehicle against a curb in the 2500 block of Northwest Loop 410 access road, near the Vance Jackson Road intersection.

Martinez exited his truck and slashed the 21-year-old victim's tires, the affidavit states.

He then allegedly went to the driver's side window and stabbed the man.

Martinez fled the scene but was identified by the suspect the following day via social media, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued on Oct. 16, according to Bexar County Jail records, and Martinez was arrested Wednesday.

His bond was set at $60,000, jail records state.

