SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of trafficking two girls was arrested Thursday night.

San Antonio police said the girls were found in a house. The girls told police 24-year-old Rakim Sharkey forced them into prostitution.

More News Headlines

Investigators are still trying to figure out if Sharkey was working on his own or as part of a group.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward and call 911.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.