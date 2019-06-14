Man accused of having sexual contact with boy inside UTSA dorm

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is accused of having sexual contact with a boy in a dorm room at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The man, identified as Zachary Altman, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.

Earlier this year, the boy traveled from out-of-state to stay with Altman, a relative, at his UTSA dorm room for a couple of days, according to an arrest affidavit.

The boy said Altman made him engage in several sexual acts in the dorm at Chisholm Hall, the affidavit said.

When the boy returned to his home state, Altman asked the boy to send him inappropriate videos of himself, according to the affidavit.

The boy's family members told investigators that Altman had made "incriminating statements" to them that referred to the alleged incidents that took place at his dorm, the affidavit said.

According to online records, Altman was released Friday from the Bexar County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

A request for comment from UTSA officials was not responded to by time of this publication.

