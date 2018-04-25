Man arrested after shooting another man during fight over woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 21-year-old man after detectives said he shot another man in the groin during a fight over a woman.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a shooting in progress on April 6 in the 5700 block of Gomer Pyle where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The gunman, identified as Christopher Cortez, is accused of using a shotgun during the fight.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was listed as critical condition on the night of the shooting. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

He, along with witnesses, identified Cortez as the shooter.

Cortez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

