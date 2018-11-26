Police: Man arrested after stealing dog kennel from PetSmart at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody after police say he stole a dog kennel from a retail store and then later a man's wallet.

Bert Bautista, 33, is accused of first robbing a PetSmart located on La Cima Road near Loop 410 on Nov. 12.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Bautista attempted to walk out of the store with the dog kennel. That's when, police say, the store manager approached him in the parking lot and then Bautista pointed a gun at him.

Authorities say Bautista managed to get away and that police later used store cameras to identify him.

The affidavit said two days later, another person reported that Bautista took his wallet at gunpoint.

He used a credit card at a cellphone store and police was able to confirm it was in fact the same person.

