Man arrested after surrendering to police in connection with fatal apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he surrendered to police Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.

Rolando Garza turned himself in to San Antonio police homicide detectives Friday, said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman.

Ramos said that Garza was staying with a woman at The Branch at Medical Center in the 7200 block of Snowden Road when a group of people showed up there Wednesday morning.

Garza got into an argument with members of the group and opened fire on them, Ramos said. Gerardo Aparicio (pictured, below) was killed and another man was shot in the groin.

The woman staying with Garza was was in a relationship with him and, at one time, had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the victim, Ramos said.

Garza, who is charged with murder, claims the shooting was in self-defense.

"I didn't do it, man," he told reporters. "They came to my residence with guns. I don't know him. He came to my residence where I was staying at, with a gun. They came at me."

Police spoke with the wounded man at a hospital and another witness, who told them about the shooting, Ramos said.

Ramos said Garza has a criminal history.

