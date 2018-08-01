Man arrested, charged with compelling prostitution, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with compelling prostitution after he encouraged a 17-year-old runaway to have sex with men for money, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Jason David Kimball allowed the 17-year-old to stay at his apartment if she cleaned and cooked.

When she told Kimball she needed extra money, he arranged for her to have sex with men in exchange for money, according to authorities.

Police said Kimball took a portion of that money.



