Man assaults Family Dollar manager during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a thief who robbed a West Side business.

The incident occurred Jan. 5 at a Family Dollar convenience store in the 4000 block of West Commerce.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) stole merchandise from the store. The thief then assaulted the manager as he was leaving, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

