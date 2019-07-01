Man charged in connection with baby's death

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 3-month-old baby, police confirmed Monday.

Jose Rafael Amaya-Cantu, 32, is facing a charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child. According to authorities, officers were called to an unknown location for a report of an unresponsive baby.

The infant later died at a hospital. Police did not say whether charges will be upgraded.

Authorities said they were unable to release additional information about the infant's death because the child is a minor.

Amaya-Cantu is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, online records show.

