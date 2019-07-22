Man accused of molesting girl, 10, said he had 'sexual attraction' to her, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man who admitted to being sexually attracted to a 10-year-old girl was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting her on at least two occasions, an arrest affidavit states.

Joshua Casas is facing a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

The arrest affidavit states he assaulted the young girl while she was showering and on another occasion groped her while she was sleeping. In the first incident, Casas had asked the girl if his actions made her feel uncomfortable, to which she replied that they did, according to court documents.

In the second incident, the girl told Casas to stop groping her and Casas replied that "if he does anything it's because he was drunk," the warrant states.

When Casas was confronted by police, Casas said he was under the influence of medication and didn't remember molesting the child, according to the affidavit. Police noted in the warrant that he didn't deny he had touched the girl.

The warrant also stated that Casas "admitted to having a sexual attraction to the victim (and had to) fight back inappropriate sexual thoughts about her."

He faces a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact. Online records show Casas was previously arrested in 2008 and 2014 on charges of assaulting family members.

