Man dressed in all black robs 3 people at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed three people at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

Officers were called to robberies at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Vance Jackson Road, The Outpost apartments in the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard, and the Savannah Oaks apartments in the 14600 block of Vance Jackson all for calls about a short, thin man dressed all in black robbing people.

Police said the man took what the victims had including their cellphones, their car keys and cash.

The victims were visibly shaken, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

As police were investigating, they also heard gunshots in the area each time, officials said.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

