Former Nixon city manager pleads guilty to child sex crime

SEGUIN, Texas - Former Nixon City Manager Manuel Zepeda pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of child sex assault.

In exchange for Zepeda's guilty plea, he was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation. Zepeda must register as a sex offender and is subject to a curfew and is not allowed to contact the victim.

Zepeda must serve 90 days in the county jail, followed by 90 days at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice intermediate sanction facility, where he will participate in an inpatient cognitive behavioral treatment program.

After Zepeda finishes the TDCJ program, he will wear a GPS ankle monitor for a year.

Zepeda was fined $2,000 and must pay for the victim's counseling. His probation sentence begins immediately.

Zepeda, who also worked as a substitute teacher at Nixon-Smiley High School, was arrested in August 2016 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

KSAT 12 talked in 2017 with an alleged victim of Zepeda's, who said that he attacked her when he was a substitute teacher.

Zepeda became city manager in 2014 and was placed on administrative leave when he was arrested.

He was indicted by a Gonzales County grand jury on 11 child sex crimes.

