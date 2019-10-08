Texas groom robs bank to pay for wedding, fiancee convinces him to confess, police say

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas - Heath Edward Bumpous missed his wedding day after he robbed a bank to pay for a ring and the wedding venue, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Bumpous was caught on camera walking into Citizens State Bank in Groveton on Friday and demanding money.

"He told the bank teller that he had a gun," Wallace said.

The teller handed Bumpous money and he left the bank, driving around country roads and throwing out items used in the robbery, according to deputies.

Wallace took to Facebook and posted photos from the bank's security footage showing Bumpous.

According to Wallace, Bumpous' fiancee recognized him from the photos and told him to turn himself in.

Bumpous then drove to the Houston County Courthouse and turned himself in.

Wallace and Texas Ranger Chris Cash went to interview him and he confessed to the robbery, telling authorities he was supposed to be getting married Saturday and that he didn't have enough money for a ring or the wedding venue.

Bumpous was taken into custody in Trinity County and the clothes and gun he used in the robbery were recovered by police.

According to Wallace, Bumpous was in custody within two hours of the crime and deputies were able to get "most of the money back."

He is charged with aggravated robbery.

