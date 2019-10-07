Willie Nelson is on the road again, coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Texas country music icon Willie Nelson is returning to San Antonio and will be playing at the Majestic Theatre on Nov. 25 and 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Nelson's impressive career spans six decades with more than 200 albums, according to a press release.

He is an author, actor and activist in addition to being a well-known country music star.

Ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $99.50.

"Keep singin’, keep writin'. That’s what keeps me goin’," Nelson told KSAT 12's Paul Venema in August.

