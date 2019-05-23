News

Family fight ends with 1 dead, 1 in custody

SAPD investigating homicide in 400 block of Dorie Street

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Police were called Thursday morning to the 400 block of Dorie Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the backyard of a home.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two family members were fighting in the backyard when one shot the other one several times in the upper body. The man died at the scene.

The shooting suspect stayed in the backyard until officers arrived. He was taken into custody.

McManus said suspect and the victim are in their 50s or 60s.

