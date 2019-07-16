Man found slain downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found slain downtown Tuesday morning, marking at least the eighth body found in the San Antonio area in the last two weeks.

The man's body was discovered in the 700 block of West Commerce street around 4:20 a.m., according to preliminary information from police. Authorities said a cab driver was traveling in the area when he saw the man lying face down in the roadway.

The cab driver called 911 and when first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man dead.

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, authorities said that the man appeared to have a stab wound and small laceration to the forehead.

